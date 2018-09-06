A father’s cry for his missing son

Give me back my son. This was the cry of Curtis Henry, 57, a father of three who said his son has been missing for the past 66 days.

Jason Henry, 24, who lives with his father in Dibe Road, Long Circular, St James, went missing on July 5.

Henry reported his son missing at the St James Police Station at 8am on July 7.

Speaking to Newsday today while trying to hold back tears, Henry called upon those who have his son to set him free.

He said he last saw his son on July 5 at around 10 am while he was sitting in the kitchen having his coffee.

"Life has not been the same since Jason went missing. Please anyone help me find my son, I beg of you set him free. On that Saturday morning after my usual routine I sat by the table to have my second cup of coffee and I saw when Jason passed through the house to head to the toilet. I remember talking to him for a short while."

Henry said Jason was last seen wearing a three quarter khaki pants, a white t-shirt and a red slipper with his hair pulled back in a pony tail.