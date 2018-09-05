Would be bank robbers came in through the roof

FILE PHOTO: This May 28, 2018 file photo shows a long line of people waiting to use the ATM at RBC Royal Bank's (RBC) Park Street, Port of Spain branch on a day when few of RBC ATMs which were working that day. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

North Eastern Division police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the break-in at the Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC) San Juan branch early this morning, after workers discovered a gaping hole in the ceiling of the building.

Police confirmed the bandits entered the building between 11 pm yesterday and 1 am today, after breaking into the roof. The bandits are believed to have tried to break into the bank's vault room, but escaped through the roof when they were unsuccessful.

According to sources, staff returned to work this morning and saw tthe hole in the ceiling and called the police.

Investigators are interviewing bank staff and reviewing CCTV footage from inside the bank.

Police said while nothing was taken from the bank, the break-in was cause for concern as it showed the boldness of criminals.