Volney backs PM on Petrotrin

Herbert Volney

FORMER government minister Herbert Volney supports the position taken by the Prime Minister about closing Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery and restructuring Petrotrin.

In a post on his Facebook page, Volney referred to comments Dr Rowley made about Petrotrin at a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Marabella on Tuesday night. “He had studied his brief well and made out a strong and well-reasoned justification for closing the Pointe a Pierre refinery,” Volney said.

Describing himself as an independent and non-aligned voter, Volney said, “After hearing the Prime Minister on his political platform many among the independent non-aligned bloc of voters will likely soften up somewhat to him.” Volney added, “It is clear that he is a very intelligent man and strong leader.”

He said Rowley “dismantled the petty arguments one by one and was credible in doing so having“used indisputable facts to show that the decision to shut down the refinery is the right decision.”

Volney said the Opposition Leader and the United National Congress (UNC) have found themselves “on the wrong side of history” in this matter. He said Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC’s leadership must not support the Oilfield Workers Trade Union position in this issue or it “will signify yet another nail in the coffin of the party's big electoral defeat looming.”

Volney said all the non-UNC people who supported the Fyzbad Accord that created the People’s Partnership in 2010 “cannot now support this party in 2020.” Calling for a credible third political force, Volney said the PNM and the UNC must be rejected at the polls in 2020 for there to be good governance in TT.