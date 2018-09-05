Voces Jovenes to Start de Parang

Start de Parang host Voces Jovenes

THE seventh annual Start de Parang fiesta takes place on Saturday at the Lions Cultural Centre, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, from 7 pm.

Host band Voces Jovenes of Diego Martin say patrons will be treated to authentic parang music from top bands. Coming from south and making its debut at the event is parang stalwart Los Ruisenores. From central comes La Familia de Carmona y Amigos, and from the east Arima-based Los Sonidos, also making its first appearance at the event, and Los Alumnos de San Juan.

Los Sonidos is a relatively new band that has already made a reputation for itself for a dynamic repertoire and extremely talented vocalists.

Start de Parang also offers food and room to dance, lime with friends, or to sit back and enjoy the music.

A special treat awaits early arrivals as La Familia de Parranda will provide a pre-show from 6.30 pm. There will also be an afterparty with music by the Joey Lewis Orchestra. Last year patrons danced into the wee hours of the morning and this year promises to be no different, said a media release.