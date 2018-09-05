Unipet partners with Arrive Alive

Chief operating officer of Unipet Kirt Hills presents a cheque to Sharon Inglefield of Arrive Alive and Cynthia Henry.

THE United Independent Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (Unipet) and local road safety NGO Arrive Alive have teamed up to help make roads safer. Sharon Inglefield, president of Arrive Alive, was presented with a $46,000 cheque by Unipet’s chief operating officer Kirt Hills to help with programmes for the road safety initiative. This sponsorship will help provide funding for educational school visits and the implementation of sober zones at Carnival time, with the eventual goal of decreasing the number of road fatalities, said a media release.

Unipet, with its network of 23 stations, is also involved in educating drivers on the importance of road safety. On weekends, employee volunteers have been at various stations educating drivers and inviting them to pledge to drive with caution. Through this network of safety ambassadors, Unipet hopes to make motorists aware of the different measures they can take to be more alert and safer on the nation’s roads.

Photos of these pledges can be found on Unipet’s website.

Over time, this initiative aims to get all Unipet drivers to pledge their commitment to becoming more responsible drivers, for a safer TT. For more info: @unipetTT contact@arrivealive.tt.com or 675-live (5483).