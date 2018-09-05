TT can’t afford to rest, reflect

Gabriel Faria, CEO of the TT Chamber of indusrty and Commerce.

THIS country cannot afford to have a day of rest and reflection tomorrow. This was the consensus of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, TT Manufacturers Association and the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber CEO Gabriel Faria said, “We believe most right-thinking people recognise the economic reality and the fact that something had to be done, so we expect that most people will do the right thing for the country."

TTMA president Christopher Alcazar agreed such an event would not be helpful. Alcazar said a lot of businesses are under strain and this event could erode the position of some businesses with respect to regional and extra-regional commitments. Alcazar believed people will do the right thing and report for work.

Chaguanas Chamber president Vishnu Charan said a day of rest and reflect would negatively affect the entire country. He said apart from businesses, it could affect several critical services such as government agencies and health centres. The chamber has not instructed any of its businesses to close tomorrow, he said.

San Fernando Business Association president Daphne Bartlett did not see a problem with a day of rest and reflection. but said the association has not taken a collective decision to support it. and it will be up to individual businesses to decide whether or not to open tomorrow.

Noting the focus of the labour movement is related to the restructuring of Petrotrin, Bartlett said her association believes such a day would highlight other pressing issues in South Trinidad, such as crime in San Fernando.

She said it was insulting for heavy police security to have been provided for the Prime Minister at a People’s National Movement public meeting in Marabella on Tuesday, while calls for the reintroduction of joint police army patrols in San Fernando have gone unheeded so far.

Bartlett did not believe there would be any major economic fallout if there were little to no business for a single day.

“We need that in south,” she said. Referring to statements made by Dr Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert at the meeting, Bartlett reiterated that the way forward for Petrotrin remains unclear.