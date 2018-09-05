Taxpayers $$ wasted again

THE EDITOR: In spite of Petrotrin losing money for years, $18 billion provided by taxpayers was wasted to keep 3,800 workers in jobs at the company? Could our many different prime ministers and the unions since the 1900s not close down Petrotrin before that happened? Those workers were paid higher salaries, medical benefits, overtime etc than any other workers in TT.

Texaco sold Petrotrin because it was not making money years ago. Previous governments could have used those same workers in other ways, opening other companies to teach them and diversify the economy, which is the only way for us to move forward. Then the taxpayers’ money would have been well spent.

I urge workers all over the country, instead of paying union dues monthly, go to the bank and deposit that money and at the end of the year you will have a few thousand dollars saved, and that will double the following year, if you do not withdraw it.

Instead, today you are in the rain, waiting under an umbrella in flooded streets to get home in a “mini-taxi” while your union dues are supporting the union leaders’ extravagant lifestyle – and they are driving home in the most expensive cars.

PATRICIA BLADES via e-mail