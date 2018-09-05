Sundiata opens Wet Season

Sundiata's art will be on show tis weekend.

THE 101 Art Gallery opens it’s Wet Season with the exhibition of new works by well-known Caribbean artist, Sundiata. Wet Season opens on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm and runs to September 19 at 84 Woodford Street in Newtown.

Sundiata uses the picture making process in order to express his artistic interests. Composition, colour and space are very important to him. The subject matter is varied and limitless; the human form, however, dominates.

The use of colour and understanding of "light" are binding forces in his work. He also works with hard woods to produce sculptural forms, said a media release.

He relies on nature to be the source of most of his ideas. Interacting with human beings and objects generates a more dynamic reason for him to create and interpret art.

He usually allows the medium (whether oil, watercolour or wood) to dictate the expression that will eventually emerge in finished pieces of his work.

Sundiata draws constantly, a process that aids him to improve and grow as an artist.

For more info: website http://101artgallery.com