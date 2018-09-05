Soldier among 3 held for arms, ammo

Three people were arrested for the possession of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition during an anti-crime exercise by officers of the Chaguanas HotSpot Unit on Saturday morning, according to a release issued by the police.

The release said officers Persad and McKenna were on mobile patrol along Pierre Road, Charlieville at around 4 am when they saw a silver Suzuki Ciaz with no number plates.

They tried to stop the car to question the occupants, but it drove off. Police followed and intercepted it near an NP service station. As they approached they saw the three occupants throw two ski masks and a firearm out of the windows.

Police searched the area and found the ski masks, 11 rounds of .9 mm ammunition and a pistol.

The three men – a 34-year-old soldier and a 38-year-old man, both of Chaguanas, and a 30-year-old from Couva – were arrested and are being interviewed by Central Division police.