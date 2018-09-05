Second water taxi to return to service next week

File Photo: Water Taxi boats at Kings Wharf San Fernando. Photo by Vashti Singh

Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says efforts are being made to get two water taxis operating again on the Port of Spain to San Fernando route.

One water taxi is currently doing all sailings between both cities. Explaining there is a maintenance schedule for the water taxis, Sinanan said one vessel is currently in dry dock.

He was optimistic that within a week, the docked water taxi will be back in service, which will allow the vessel in operation to undergo maintenance. Sinanan said he was hopeful the Trini Flash, which has been non-functional since a fire on the vessel in April, could return to service in one month’s time.

He said once this happens, it would be possible to operate two water taxis on the Port of Spain to San Fernando route again. The water taxi service is operated by the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco). The Paria Bullet, Calypso Sprinter and Carnival Runner are the other water taxis Nidco uses.

A team from Australian shipbuilder Austal recently visited TT to examine the four water taxis and six Coast Guard patrol vessels it built and provided to the former Patrick Manning administration. The team presented the Government with plans for regular maintenance of these vessels.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said plans were also given to get the patrol vessels, which had fallen into disrepair under the People’s Partnership government, back into service. Government is in the process of acquiring two fast ferries and two Cape Class naval vessels from Australia.