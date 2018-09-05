Possible housing on former Powergen site

THE PRIME Minister says housing and commerce were two of the options for the decommissioned Powergen plant at Wrightson, Road, Port of Spain.

Dr Rowley was speaking yesterday at the opening of the Furness City Park multi-storey car park at the corner of Richmond Street and Independence Square, Port of Spain.

He said mistakes were made with the sharing of the property with Powergen, but: “We had to accept what the situation is and move on.”

He said the signing of the agreement was left to the “experts, maybe not expecting that the day would come when the decision would have to be made, because many people believe the future is infinite for all of us and the day will never come when we have to face up to our own folly. Some people do the folly deliberately and say, ‘I don’t care, I’m not going to be there.’”

He said when the contract with Powergen was signed, one of the clauses was that even though Powergen was 49 per cent owner of the business and government had 51 per cent of shareholding, government had 100 per cent liability for any decommissioning.

“So Powergen walked away from the decommissioned plant and we had to clean up the $20-odd million, all 100 per cent of it.”

The plant was decommissioned in January 2016. Rowley said Government intended to clean up the site and use it for best use, which may be housing or commerce of some kind.

“Whatever we use it for, it will be used for the enhancement of the life of the city of Port of Spain.”

There were one or two other sites in the city which were under similar consideration, he said.

“At the end of the day, we expect that in a few years that by looking at those kinds of projects and encouraging people back into the city, that city life will be more attractive than traffic jams.”