Ministry helps families with $300,000

SOME 21 families across the country received a total of $300,000 in grants, largely to do minor repairs to their homes, from the National Social Development Programme (NSDP) of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services

The grants, each of sums up to $15,000, were distributed in a brief ceremony at the ministry in Port of Spain on Monday. The recipients included victims of natural or man-made disasters such as flood or fire damage.

The grants were distributed by permanent secretary Natasha Barrow to help vulnerable households with minor structural repairs to their homes, such as the roof and flooring, plus sanitary plumbing for a new or improved water supply and the construction of indoor washrooms. Some people also got one-off assistance to re-wire their homes.

NSDP director Patricia De Leon-Henry, in her remarks, said the ministry was glad help applicants sent by the Social Welfare Division, or who applied after a disaster. She said the NSDP grants aim to improve the quality of life of citizens, in line with the ministry’s commitment to providing safe housing and building resilient families.

De Leon-Henry said the ministry will continue to work with the recipients towards an enhanced standard of living and their overall well-being.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Selwyn Joseph-Clarke of Petit Bourg, who became disabled and is unable to work, thanked the ministry, as he looks forward to doing some critical plumbing repairs at his home.