Man with Trini roots arrested for Toronto mall shooting

Zion Sankar-Beharry.

ZION SANKAR-BEHARRY, 20, whose parents are from Trinidad, is among two men facing several charges in a Toronto court arising out of last Thursday’s shooting in an upscale mall in Toronto.

Sankar-Beharry was arrested at his home on Monday in Ontario, after shots were fired inside Yorkdale’s mall during an altercation with two groups operating as gangs. His parents are originally from Trinidad, and migrated to Canada several years ago. Sankar-Beharry was born in Ontario.

It was at about 2.50 pm when gunshots were heard and mall shoppers began to scamper out. It was reported that the young men involved in the shooting were seen exiting the mall. CCTV camera captured their faces. Although no one was shot in the gunfire, two people sustained injuries in the rush to leave the mall. The event was broadcast worldwide and was first believed to be an act of terror. It gripped the city of Toronto in which the Yorkdale mall was shut down. It reopened the following day.

Sankar-Beharry’s arrest is posted on Facebook, but his name on the social media site bears no photo. However, one of several newspapers carrying the story yesterday, The Star, said that Sankar-Beharry was identified by CCTV camera footage. His parents were then contacted.

Newsday’s investigations revealed that his grandparents in Trinidad are Ram Sankar and Marjorie Battan, of south Trinidad. They are deceased.

The Star reported that Sankar-Beharry faces 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a weapon and possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, among other gun related charges.