Magistrate warns husband: ‘Stay away from your wife’

Photo: Jeff Mayers

A husband was this morning told by a magistrate in San Fernando to find somewhere else to live, after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from hitting his wife.

Ricardo Ramsaran, 44, a pet shop proprietor, was so ordered by senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine, having appeared before her for hitting wife Asha, 41, yesterday at their home.

When she called the police, he is alleged to have smashed the siren amplifier located under the seat in the police vehicle. He was also charged with assaulting PC Sheraz Mohammed.

The charges arose from an incident in which Asha had dialed 999 and PC Mohammed arrived at the Ramsaran's Prince of Wales Street home. She complained that Ramsaran had struck her. And when Mohammed attempted to arrest him, he allegedly broke the vehicle's siren amplifier, valued $3,995.45

Ramsaran pleaded guilty to hitting Asha, but not guilty to the other two charges, as well as a charge of using obscene language.

With Asha standing outside the dock, Antoine asked her to step away. She said that she and Ramsaran lived in the same house, have children and there was an altercation. But laying down conditions for his bail, which the magistrate granted in the sum of $40,000, Antoine accepted Ramsaran's suggestion that he will go to live elsewhere.

"You are not to go back to the house where she lives for the duration of the cases," Antoine warned.

And to wife Asha, the magistrate also warned her that if she accepts him back into the house, she too would be in violation of the bail conditions.

Ramsaran will reappear on October 4.