Khan bows out as chairman Rowley names slate for internal elections

LESS than one week before the close of nominations on Friday, political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Dr Keith Rowley has revealed the members of his slate for the party’s September 30 internal election.

And there are some noticeable changes and a few surprises to the line-up, including Franklin Khan who is being replaced by Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert to contest the post of party chairman. Khan has reportedly bowed out for health reasons.

Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young also will not re-contest the post of PRO.

In a Whatsapp post early yesterday, Dr Rowley gave the names of the candidates on his slate, which he named Real - Experienced - Dependable (RED) Team 19-22.

He revealed Robert Le Hunte is his choice to contest the position of vice-chairman.

Le Hunte, a first-timer in the internal election race, is expected to come up against Mariano Browne.

Senator Foster Cummings, who has long vied for the post, has been confirmed as Rowley’s choice for general secretary while Daniel Dookie, who has acted in the position since Ashton Ford’s resignation in February last year, will contest the post of assistant general secretary.

Dookie is being challenged by Abigail Cox, secretary of the party’s San Fernando East constituency office.

Making his return to the political fray is former national security minister Howard Chin Lee, who is Rowley’s choice for treasurer. Senator Avinash Singh got the PM’s nod to contest the position of social media officer, held currently by another senator, Ronald Huggins.

Sources said Huggins has declined to contest. Dane Wilson is also in the running for this position.

Also on Rowley’s slate are party stalwart Overand Padmore (education officer); Camille Robinson-Regis (lady vice-chairman); Fitzgerald Hinds (PRO); Indar Parasram (elections officer); Point Fortin mayor Abdon Mason (field officer) and Ndale Young (youth officer).

Those who have been retained include Jennifer Baptiste-Primus (labour relations officer), Irene Hinds (operations manager) and Joycelyn Bodden (welfare officer).

Apart from Rowley’s slate, no other teams have been confirmed, but several people have offered themselves as candidates and are expected to file their nomination papers by Friday —the deadline date.

These include former social development minister Mustapha Abdul Hamid (chairman); attorney Ronald Boynes (PRO); radio talk show host and chairman of the Arouca/Maloney constituency Darion Marcelle (elections officer); Linus Rogers (elections officer); Nal Ramsingh (field officer); Clayton Blackman (education officer); Chinua Alleyne (youth officer) and Eber Steele (operations officer).

Rowley had beat former Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson by a landslide in the last internal election on May 18, 2014.