Ignore callby Doodhai

THE EDITOR: Given the call by TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai to parents not to send their children to school on Friday because there will be few if any teachers to supervise them, I am appealing to teachers to ignore Doodhai and report for school.

By so doing, they will be showing their students what

being patriotic is all about. Students would also be inspired to strive for succeed when they see their teachers are willing to go the “extra mile” for them.

So please, teachers, go to school and teach our children because at the end of the day society will benefit from your brave act of patriotism.

AARON PRICE, Rio Claro