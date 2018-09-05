Haircuts for new students

A First Form student at Scarborough Secondary gets haircut from barber, Dr Dre, on Sunday in a back-to-school initiative hosted by the school’s Alumni Association. Photo courtesy Kevon Mckenna

Scores of male students entering First Form at Scarborough Secondary were on Sunday treated to free haircuts in preparation for the new term on Monday, courtesy the school’s Alumni Association (SSAA).

On Sunday, SSAA partnered with four barbers - Dr Dre, Anthony King, Legend Styles and Barber Ranny – to give haircuts to the boys.

The activity was part of the Alumni’s back to school project, which coordinator Kevon McKenna said was intended to help the youngsters prepare for school, be well groomed and confident, to start the school term despite socio-economic challenges.

“Satistics have shown that one in five students in the region come from single-parent or low income-generating households,” said McKenna.

“This initiative is about coming together in difficult times. We saw it as one in which we can help our students as we took note of the fact that they came from various backgrounds and they have various situations …We looked at it as an opportunity to lend a hand… The whole idea is to not make them, feel less than anybody else, but basically about building self-confidence and assisting in any way we can as an Alumni,” McKenna said. McKenna said the students’ participation was great, and the event would be a fixture on the Alumni’s calendar.

“The barbers had fun and the Alumni executives had fun seeing them having fun,” he said.