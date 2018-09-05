Government trying to destroy labour trade union

SWWTU president general Michael Annisette

President of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) Michael Annisette says Government's plan to go forward in closing Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, and restructuring Petrotrin without colloboration with major unions was seen as an attempt to destroy the trade union movement.

Trade unions are due to meet with the Prime Minister tomorrow to discuss the way forward for retrenched Petrotrin workers but Annisette said the union was never informed of Government's decision to send home over 2,600 workers.

Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) head Ancel Roget made the announcement of the mass retrenchment last week Tuesday after meeting with the Petrotrin board.

The employees at the refinery, which included auxiliary workers, were left in shock after the news.

Petrotrin had been operating at a $2 billion loss for several years.

Annisete said tomorrow's meeting would not only seek the interest of Petrotrin workers, but all workers across every sphere