Garcia gets Mille Fleurs report Architect:It can be fixed

File Photo: Mille Fleurs

UDECOTT chairman Noel Garcia has received the dilapidation report on Mille Fleurs, but is unable to release it publicly as he must first send it to Cabinet by way of an official Cabinet note.

In any case, he told Newsday he had not yet read it, so could not say what its findings were. The report was compiled by Cuban experts.

Architect Rudylynn Roberts of Citizens for Conservation was quite optimistic about the prospects for Mille Fleurs.

“We’d be very, very surprised if anyone suggests it has to be demolished,” she said.

While admitting the building now looks tacky on the outside –for instance, part of it are covered by plyboard – she asserted, “It looks worse than it actually is.”

Roberts said that by far the majority of the building can be restored.

“Looking from the outside, it looks very bad, but if you know the building and you go inside and you look at it with an engineer’s eye and you climb up inside it, you’ll realise the building needs to be restored, but it is sound in a lot of ways.

“Parts will have to be repaired and reconstructed, but the majority of the building is sound. Things can be rebuilt. It can be fixed.”

Garcia also said the former official residence of the Speaker in St Clair is no longer being considered for use by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for which another site has been found.

“The National Trust is agitating to have it restored,” he said. “It will not be used by the ministry, but will stay as it is and probably be refurbished.”