Garbage truck driver warned about parking at friend’s house

Residents of Heliconia Crescent, La Horquetta, can now breathe a sigh of relief after a garbage truck driver, who has been parking his vehicle on the street, has been warned not to take his vehicle on personal calls by management.

Newsday spoke to senior management officials at BK Holdings, the owner of the truck, who confirmed the matter had been brought to their attention and they had spoken to the driver's supervisor.

The official said while the driver did not immediately remove the vehicle from the street, it was removed and said it will not return this week.

"A report was filed with us either Wednesday or Thursday last week, but I can confirm that we received it and took the steps to ensure that the driver moved the truck. It's something we take very seriously."

Newsday understands that for the past two weeks the driver who is believed to be a companion of one of the female residents has been parking the garbage truck there during nightly visits, to the annoyance of the residents.