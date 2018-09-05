Galleons Passage sails again

File photo: Galleons Passage at the Port of Port of Spain on July 17. The vessel has been moved to Staubles Bay for underwater inspection and outfitting works. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

THE GALLEONS Passage ferry will make its second test run to Tobago later this week. This was disclosed today by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. This run could happen any time between tomorrow and Saturday. The vessel did its first test run to Tobago last Saturday.

Sinanan said if all goes well on this run, it is possible the Galleons Passage could commence operations on the seabridge next week. He reiterated that some people blew a challenge which the Galleons Passage had berthing in Scarborough last Saturday out of proportion.

Sinanan said the TT Spirit and TT Express fast ferries needed a ramp to berth. He added that a barge had to be used to berth the SuperFast Galicia. The Galleons Passage was able to berth in Scarborough using its stern ramp after experiencing difficulty to do so with its bow ramp.