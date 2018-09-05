Food card snatched from needy Rio Claro couple

A couple from Poole Valley, Rio Claro – Rampersad Balkissoon, 64, an amputee, and his wife Indra Balkissoon, 63 – are fighting for survival as they both try to meet their medical bills and buy groceries.

In April their food card was taken from them and since then they have had to reduce what they spend on food in order to buy medicine and health supplies.

“The cost of medical supplies adds up to thousands of dollars on a monthly basis. and then we are faced with electricity bill, WASA bills and food bill,” Indra said.

In March 2007, Rampersad suffered a stroke and was bedridden for six months.

“It was during this time that I went to Social Welfare and got a food card,” Indra said. Since then she had been able to get groceries and meet her other payments easily.

But then in April, when she went to the grocery, with no warning she discovered the card did not work.

“I was told that my card expired,” she said.

She went to the Social Welfare office in Rio Claro to ask about the card being cut off, and said she was told the government is taking back that service as it can no longer afford it.

Indra now has to revise her list of groceries and purchase only necessities

Rampersad, used to work for the Rio Claro /Mayaro Regional Corporation, had his left leg amputated last year because of complications of diabetes. Indra too had to deal with health issues as she recently had cataract surgery and cannot see properly.

So, she said, “When we need medical attention we have to hire a taxi to take us to San Fernando Hospital, and the fee is $300 or $500 when we have to stay a long time in clinic,”

The couple has no children and also has to pay a helper from time to time.

Rampersad who uses a wheelchair to get around, needs help to go to the toilet and to get into bed. While diabetes claimed his left leg, his right leg is often swollen and this makes it impossible for him to move about.

“I have 28 years' service in the corporation and all I get is $3,000 a month,” he said, adding that it is not enough to meet the high cost of living today.