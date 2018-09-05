Fire officer arrested for stolen truck

A 35-year-old fire officer assigned to the Tunapuna Fire Station is being interviewed by police from the St Joseph CID after he was found with a stolen truck at his Arouca home on Monday.

Police confirmed this afternoon, that the truck was reported stolen in Arima by its owner on March 11 and an investigation was launched by Northern Division police. The investigation led them to the home of the fire officer in Maracas, St Joseph where they executed a search warrant and allegedly found the vehicle bearing false license plates in a shed behind his home.

The fire officer reportedly showed the police a false receipt he claimed to have received after buying it earlier that year. However, the man who allegedly sold him the truck denied knowing about him.

He was detained and was being interviewed by the police up until yesterday afternoon.

In a separate incident, police from the La Horquetta Crime Patrol Unit found a taxi driver's stolen car, mere minutes after he was robbed.

Police said at around 4 pm yesterday, the driver was awaiting passengers in Arima when he was confronted by three men, one of them armed with a pistol. He was robbed of cash and his vehicle.

The driver raised an alarm at officers on patrol. The police stopped the vehicle in Malabar 30 minutes later. Two of the gunmen were arrested and a .9 mm pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition were seized. Another car believed to be used by the third gunman was also seized.

Investigations are continuing and the two men aged, 22, from Tumpuna Road, Arima and 19 from La Horquetta are expected to be placed on identification parades, as they are suspected of being part of a car theft ring operating in the area.