Thursday 6 September 2018
CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Photo courtesy CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors  are playing in the 27th match of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium.

The match started at 8 pm. 

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Javon Searles, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Starting XI: Rayad Emrit, Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chris Green, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Roshon Primus, Cameron Delport, Romario Shepherd

The  Queen's Park Oval  is ready for CPL.

WE APOLOGIZE for delay in tweet updates.  There seems to be issues regarding data connection in the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium.

 

"TKR Girls"
Photo: Sureash Cholai

Team TKR is ready!
Photo: Sureash Cholai

 

"Trini to di bone"
Photo: Sureash Cholai

This TKR supporter waits patiently for the excitement to begin.
Photo: Sureash Cholai

CPL game 27 at the oval, TKR vs GAW warming up. Game starts in one hour.
Photo: Sureash Cholai

 

 

 

 

