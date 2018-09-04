Vicky wants to be free on bail

Vicky Boodram

MILLION dollar cruise ship fraud accused Vicky Boodram wants to be free on bail, at least for the duration of the trial into the charges against her. She is currently facing charges of escaping legal custody from the Maximum State prison in November last year.

Appearing in the San Fernando Magistrates' court this morning, Boodram's attorney told senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine that he is in the process of drafting documents to file in the High Court to enable him to petition a judge to grant her bail.

Magistrate Antoine is conducting a preliminary inquiry into 106 fraud charges arising from cruise tickets sold to customers by Boodram’s Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruise Limited.

Ex-husband, Ravi Arjoonsingh, who is on $1.1 million bail, also appeared with her this morning and they both sat in the dock.

Special prosecutor Elaine Greene, said that more witness statements from victims are going to be filed, to add to those already tendered in the court proceedings. The magistrate adjourned the case for tomorrow (Wednesday).

Attorney Jeevan Andrew Rampersad who has been newly retained by Boodram, 38, of Siparia, told Antoine that he is in the process of drafting documents to petition a judge in chambers to argue a case on Boodram's behalf for bail. "Well, that is not a matter that is of concern to this court," Antoine said.

Boodram had been on $1.1 million bail but it was revoked after she failed to attend court. Her application before a judge in chambers was also turned down and she was remanded at the Women's State prison, Arouca. In November last year she escaped legal custody. Two police officers are among four charged.