TTUTA must understand realities of present day

THE EDITOR: I hope all teachers will allow good sense to prevail and ignore the unreasonable call from TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai to stay home on Friday to rest and reflect, thereby denying students their education.

It is very unpatriotic to hear Doodhai proudly announce teachers will not be in schools on Friday and parents should not waste money for transportation costs and to prepare meals because teachers will not be in school.

Parents have already invested financially to buy uniforms, bags, books and other items for their children. Likewise, students are generally excited to be back at school after the long July-August vacation.

The fact that the Government has taken the tough decision to shut down the Petrotrin refinery should serve as a wake-up call for TTUTA that the country is going through difficult times. The union must align its goals and strategies with the economic and social realities of the day.

Doodhai and members of his executive must see themselves as critical partners in education and they have a role to play in creating an environment that is suitable to productivity and national development.

This action by TTUTA is certainly not the best way to address the issues in the education sector.

SHARON SURJOO, Carenage