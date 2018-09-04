TTUTA calls for sympathy strike
Education Minister Anthony Garcia said according to Section 69 of the Industrial Relations Act, public servants, which includes teachers, are prohibited from taking part in industrial action.
Garcia said this was the advice he received when TTUTA made a call for teachers to stay away from classes on Friday.
TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai said the association would be doing this as a "sympathy strike" to show solidarity with retrenched Petrotrin workers.
