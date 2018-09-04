Truck driver dies in court
A truck driver employed at the Ministry of Works died while collecting money at the Arima court earlier today. He has been identified as Peter Thomas.
Sources told Newsday the man had just recovered from surgery and was ill.
Newsday understands Thomas was collecting money at the cashier of the Arima Magistrates Court when at about 11 am he collapsed. Security personnel tried to resuscitate him.
A District Medical Officer was called, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reply to "Truck driver dies in court"