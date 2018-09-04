The emperor has no logo: TTT redux

Design Objective

FIRST LAUNCHED in August 1962, national television broadcaster Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) was relaunched and its rebrand revealed in a televised ceremony on August 30.

We started to critique the new TTT identity and, well, as 1.3 million people were doing the same, we paused for a minute. What else is there to say about the identity that hasn’t already been said? It’s awful. TTT 2.0 will struggle to survive as a result of this. It’s a wasted opportunity. We deserve better as a nation. And on Independence Day of all days. Etc.

What’s the point, though, when we are shouting at a group of people who clearly have no idea what they are doing wrong? If no one in the inner circle was aware enough to stand up and say that the emperor has no logo, then surely it’s only a matter of time before it happens again?

As designers, we have to be calm here. We have to patiently explain, once again, that while design is something that we all can appreciate, it is not something that we can all do. That’s why we have schools of design. It’s why we have professional standards. It’s why putting in thousands of hours of practice matters. It’s why some projects are suitable for enthusiasts and hangers-on, and others (such as those of national importance) require experienced professionals.

There is nothing to be proud about when it is said that no external consultants or agencies (ie experts) were used in the rebranding. That supposed saving has just tanked the entire project. Someone has been seduced by parlour economics, cutting corners and turning a quick buck, not investing in the future.

Governments are meant to know better. It’s like the smug developer, saving ten per cent on architect’s fees, now looking at a pile of rubble after a minor quake. Except in this case, there wasn’t even a quake – just the opening of the front door.

You have to wonder where else are corners being cut? Is it just a careful and strategic approach to design that is considered unnecessary? Or, in fact, is a careful and strategic approach anathema to everything that we do? Are we running our education system on whim and taxpayers’ dollars as well? How about healthcare? Infrastructure? National security? The arts?

When you start to look at the evidence, you begin to see that this logo is not some one-off mistake, but rather part of a pattern of long-term decline in our public institutions.

True power is not about showing off what you know; rather, it’s being able to bring in people who know things that you don’t without feeling threatened by it. There are a lot of good people out there, experts even, who want to help, who aren’t in this for a big contract or a picture in the papers, who want to build a greater nation.

If you really mean what you say – about diversification, about modernisation of the way we think, about becoming a developed nation – then perhaps next time we can leave our egos at the door and do things properly. That’s the only way our aspirations are going to be achieved – never by accident, always by design.

designobjective.org