Sad but not surprising

THE EDITOR: Yes, it is very sad but why the surprise concerning reports that the Petrotrin refinery is to be closed?

This company has lost $8 billion in the last five years alone and is $12 billion in debt. Petrotrin owes the taxpayers of TT more than $3 billion in taxes and royalties and urgently requires a cash injection of more than $25 billion just to stay alive. That’s money we do not have and even if we did, does it makes sense to pour more money into this bottomless pit?

Let us hope that the plan to focus on exploration and production is the right one and Petrotrin can once again add much needed income to our nation’s coffers.

STEVEN VALDEZ, Westmoorings