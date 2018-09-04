President goes to Australia

THE President departs for Australia today for a judges’ conference, President’s House said yesterday in a statement that said: “September will be an extra busy month for Her Excellency.”

In Brisbane, Australia, at the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association Triennial Conference, she will be a panellist on the theme Strengthening and Defending Judicial Independence.

She last attended this conference in Uganda in 2012 and has been an association member since 2010.

On her return to TT, Weekes will attend the ceremonial opening of the Law Term on September 17. A week later she will host the 49th National Awards at NAPA on Republic Day (September 24).

Immediately afterwards, she will depart for the United Nations for several meetings from September 25-28 for the launch of the Platform for Girls’ Education.

The platform is an initiative of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Britain in April to eliminate gender disparities and ensure that by 2030 every girl and boy has the chance of 12 years of quality primary and secondary education. The platform seeks to take the best ideas on girls’ education and put political weight behind them.

Weekes is among a dozen distinguished people from the Commonwealth chosen because of their personal leadership, knowledge and commitment to girls’ education.

British MP Boris Johnson and Kenyan Education Minister Amina Mohamed will co-chair the platform, funded by the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.