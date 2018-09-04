Petrotrin and Caroni Ltd – a comparison

THE EDITOR: I take a layman’s approach to effect a comparison between the now defunct Caroni Ltd and the soon to be Petrotrin. For both, the reason for closure seems virtually the same: not being viable or sustainable in economic terms.

In the case of Caroni, however, there would have been a question mark over the company’s capacity to be profitable considering the many products that would have resulted from its diversification such as ethanol from sugarcane as in Brazil, rum and molasses, bagasse, feedstock, agri-produce and related agro-processing, not to mention refined sugar as in Barbados and Guyana.

These could have been organised around the division of Caroni’s large landholdings into small farms and facilitated by the government in terms of subsidies and incentives and guaranteed local markets along with negotiated markets in Caricom and further afield. The net effect would have been a network of functioning individual farms that would have formed the cog of economic and social development.

Yet the government’s decision was based on the issue of profitability, although for some it was also political, considering the UNC constituency involved in terms of the demographics of population and locality. There was an irony, however, in that what seemed to point to the decimation of the sugar culture, in fact proved to be the greatest boon to sugar workers considering the land and monetary compensation that came their way.

Petrotrin is to be closed and restructured but will the same kind of compensation come the way of its workers? Its debt as reported is phenomenal and pales in the face of the land and material resources that Caroni possessed at the time of its closure, so the biggest question is where the compensation is coming from. Are the people going to be taxed for this purpose and can they bare the brunt of further taxation?

With this Finance Minister’s affinity for taxation as a revenue strategy, should we not regard with trepidation the prospect of the removal of subsidies from gas and other now lost Petrotin products which must now be imported and the additional tariffs likely to be imposed, thus driving up prices?

What of the dislocation in San Fernando and environs among consumers, businesses, contractors, taxi and maxi operators whose livelihood revolve around Petrotrin?

A final question in this limited space. Is this closure and restructuring of Petrotrin all for “profit” as is the mantra of all businesses with no real thought of finding a moral balance to mitigate the impending suffering of oncoming redundancy and the uncertainty of compensation?

Viability of a company is a must but what of government for the people? How do we view this tacit participation of the Government in a plan that seems to leave the people out of the equation? Is there any comfort in the Government’s arrangement for gas relief with a government that has a proven record of dishonouring its arrangements with foreign oil companies? And where is the money coming from for the latter purpose?

As usual, I leave the difficult answers to you.

Dr ERROL BENJAMIN via e-mail