Palo Seco mother murdered, child chopped

Tehilla St Clair, 27, was chopped to death in front of her five-year-old son – her only child – at her Palo Seco home on Monday night.

Neighbours found her covered in blood on the kitchen floor of her Beach Road home.

Police say around 11.30 pm a 32-year-old suspect, who has since been arrested, broke into St Clair's home, holding a cutlass, grabbed her son and then chopped the child on the face.

Police believe St Clair got between the man and her son, and the man continued to chop her. There were wounds on her head, neck, chest, and legs.

The boy told police his screaming mother told him to run out of the house and get help. Neighbours said he was covered in blood and one told Newsday she heard him scream: "Somebody please help me, help me, he killing my mother! Please help me!"

When neighbours arrived at the house, St Clair was already dead. The child was taken to the Siparia Health Facility, where he was treated and later discharged into the care of relatives.

St Clair's family said she had recently ended a relationship with the 32-year-old man after six months. Her sister Angel said she had warned St Clair about him.

Police later found the suspect hiding behind an abandoned house in the village.

He is being interviewed by Homicide detectives.