Nationwide LTE by November, says Digicel

Digicel CEO Jabbor Kayumov. Photo by Kalifa Sarah Clyne

Digicel is promising nationwide 4G LTE by November.

At the launch of the telecoms company’s latest marketing campaign at the Hyatt Regency Port of Spain, CEO Jabbor Kayumov said over the next 45 days, the company will be erecting 100 more LTE sites to complement its 300 existing sites, giving Digicel greater coverage throughout the country, not just major urban areas like Port of Spain.

Digicel launched its LTE service a month and a half ago, spending $250 million to upgrade its network. Since its launch Kayumov, who’s been CEO for about a month, said the company has over 100,000 LTE users.

LTE, which stands for long term evolution, is a telecoms standard for the smooth transition to a more advanced mobile data technology, in this case, the move from 3G to 4G.

Kayumov said since the LTE launch, Digicel has been quiet, so to engage its customers, it’s launching a new promotion where Digicel users can get the chance to win up to $1 million by dialling 777 from their mobile phones.

They can also purchase additional entries by dialing *323#. Each entry costs $5.