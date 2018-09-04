Murdered businessman was robbed

RELATIVES of Fyzabad businessman Anderson Kokaram said he was robbed by gunmen who shot him dead on Sunday morning.

His brother Heathcliff Kokaram said a statement by police that nothing was taken from Kokaram’s home by his murderers was wrong, and Kokaram’s killers stole the earnings of his two lotto booths from Saturday’s sales.

Kokaram, 51, was asleep in his Delhi Road, Fyzabad home when two men broke in and attacked him in his bed. A female relative who was asleep next to him told police she awoke around 12.30am and saw the men beating Kokaram, then heard several gunshots. She said the men fled and Kokaram’s relatives were alerted.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died around 2.30am. Newsday understands the female relative is now assisting police. Heathcliff said police and the family are still trying to piece together Kokaram’s murder. He said he was not sure how many times Kokaram had been shot.

Describing his younger brother, he said: “He worked tirelessly from his younger days to achieve his dreams. He started off tiling and he worked and worked until he was able to get his first lotto machine. He was one who never hesitated to give a helping hand to someone. He had a heart as big as a house.”

He said Kokaram lived a quiet life but when he celebrated his 50th birthday in 2017, he treated himself. “He bought himself a nice car when he turned 50. But that was it really. “He was a good soul and a good friend.” Heathcliff said other relatives were making the funeral arrangements.