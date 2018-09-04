Magistrate tells man on sex charge to run

PORT OF SPAIN magistrate Adia Mohammed today advised a 27-year-old Santa Cruz labourer to run away if he is ever within 500 feet of his 11-year-old step-daughter.

The man appeared today in the Seventh Court charged with causing/inciting the child to engage in a sexual activity.

In granting $80,000 bail, the magistrate ordered that he must not be within 500 feet from the girl. She further ordered that he must not communicate whether directly or indirectly with the girl.

The labourer asked for clarity on the bail conditions given that he may be in a public place unaware the child is nearby. The magistrate responded that the onus is on him to leave once he becomes aware she is nearby.

“You run!” suggested the magistrate.

The charge against the accused man alleged that he committed the act on August 7.

Attorney Fareed Ali represented the accused.