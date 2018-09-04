Kids learn tourism on vacation break

Participants pose with their certificates at the Betsy’s Hope Multi-purpose Facility on August 24 after completing the Division of Tourism’s Summer Youth Awareness programme.

The Division of Tourism hosted a Tourism Summer Youth Awareness programme from August 13-24 to help them get more out of their school break: friendships, accomplishments, and knowledge about the exciting tourism industry that forms the backbone of the Tobago’s economy.

Through a mix of fun and educational activities aimed at increasing awareness and interest in the tourism industry, children ages 9 to 15 years experienced new adventures and learned new skills in the interactive programme, held at the Lambeau Multi-purpose Facility from August 13-17 and at the Betsy’s Hope Multi-purpose Facility from August 20-24 .

Participants attended workshops which carried themes such as “Career Opportunities in Tourism/Culture”, “Satisfying Visitors’ Needs (customer service)” and “Importance of the Environment,” to nurture their interest in the industry and to build an appreciation for preservation of their island’s natural beauty. Art and craft sessions, guest lectures by industry stakeholders, and team-building activities were also held to allow children to learn different skill sets in a healthy, nurturing environment.

Participants also attended field trips to various attractions across Tobago such as the Fort King George Heritage Park and the Mystery Tombstone in Plymouth, and on hotel tours to Magdalena Grand Beach Resort and Blue Waters Inn for hands-on, interactive learning experiences on the hospitality sector.

Each week of activities culminated with an Attendance Appreciation Ceremony where the children were able share their experience with programme facilitators and each other.