Khan, Young out of PNM elections

INCUMBENT People’s National Movement (PNM) chairman Franklin Khan and party public relations officer (PRO) Stuart Young will not be standing for re-election in their respective posts in the PNM’s internal elections on September 30. The announcement was made by PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley on his Facebook page today.

Dr Rowley first announced he would field a slate in the internal elections at the PNM’s Sports and Family Day in Chaguanas

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, the PNM’s current vice-chairman, will contest the post of chairman. Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds will contest the post of PRO.

Commenting on the people he chose for his slate, the Prime Minister declared, “This is the PNM. We are deep in talent and great in strength and enthusiasm to serve our party and our country.”

Khan, who is also Energy Minister, confirmed to Newsday that he is not standing for re-election. In July, Khan indicated he would stand for re-election as chairman. “I decided not to offer myself for re-election, largely because I am monitoring my health situation,” he explained.

Newsday understands Young’s decision not to contest is linked to his heavy ministerial workload. Young is National Security Minister, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Communications Minister.

Also on Rowley’s slate are PNM stalwarts Overand Padmore and Howard Chin Lee. Padmore, who served under TT’s first prime minister Dr Eric Williams, is up for the post of education officer. Chin Lee, who served as national security minister and tourism minister under former prime minister Patrick Manning, is the candidate for treasurer.

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte is contesting the post of vice-chairman, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis is standing for re-election as lady vice-chairman.

Other members of Rowley’s Real---Experienced---Dependable (RED) team are Senator Avinash Singh (Social media officer), Labour Minister. Jennifer Baptiste-Primus (Labour relations officer), Foster Cummings (general secretary), Daniel Dookie (assistant general secretary) Indar Parasram (elections officer), Point Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason (field officer), Joycelyn Bodden (welfare officer), Irene Hinds (operations officer) and Ndale Young (youth officer).