Griffith urges promoted cops: be vigilant, productive

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, seated at centre along with (R) Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Stephen Williams, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Operations, Deodat Dulalchan, while to the left, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Crime and Support, Harold Phillip and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher, are photographed with newly promoted officers to the ranks of Senior Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police, at the Solomon McLeod Lecture Theatre, Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on Tuesday 4th September, 2018. Photo courtesy TTPS

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has called on recently promoted senior police to commit themselves to their duties and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to crime and criminality.

The ceremony was also officiated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the Police Administration building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, yesterday, Griffith encouraged the officers to do their best and motivate their subordinates to be efficient, positive and productive.

The ceremony,which began at around 9 am, saw the appointment of 25 senior superintendents and 39 superintendents of various divisions, units and task forces.

Among the officers promoted to superintendent were Wayne Mohammed, First Division Officer Representative of the Police Service Social Welfare Association, and vice president Richard Corbett.

This ceremony marked the end of more than a month and a half of written and oral examinations as participating officers were shortlisted and ranked by order of merit by their supervising officers to receive the promotion.