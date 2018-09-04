G Madrid leave ‘Cool It’ in hot water

G Madrid players and supporters celebrate victory over defending Fishing Pond League champions Take That and Cool It on Sunday.

FORMER winners G Madrid left current champions Take That and Cool It in a hole on Sunday after beating them 1-0 in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League. The defeat leaves 'Cool It' winless after two fixtures and at the bottom of Group A with five group games remaining. With four teams advancing from the group, 'Cool It' won't push the panic button yet but will be desperate for their first points.

G Madrid enjoyed the better of the early exchanges and eventually got the winner in the second half courtesy former league MVP Deron Lewis.

Take That and Cool It had a few early sniffs at goal courtesy former national player Collin Samuel, 37, in a playmaking role. Samuel was pushed forward in the second half and tested the G Madrid 'keeper with a few long range strikes. But G Madrid continued to create more goalscoring chances and their veteran midfielder Keron James almost put them ahead with a brave header. James showed good intuition to get on the end of a whipped in cross from the right flank but his header was cleared off the line by a defender. As the match drifted towards a stalemate, however, a long ball from G Madrid into the penalty area caused panic and Lewis, facing the wrong way, nonchalantly flicked the ball towards the 'Cool It' penalty area and caught the goalie straying off his line as the ball looped over him and into the net.

In the earlier match on Sunday, two-time finalists Gremio brushed aside Team Up Top 3-0 to stay perfect with two wins from as many matches with goals from Dwain Ovid, Rick Henry and JC Lewis.

On Saturday, Fishing Pond Youths got their first victory of the season with a 2-1 result over Quash Trace. Hakeem Byer and Nigel Valere were on target for Fishing Pond, with Tavarius Boswell responding for Quash Trace.

On Friday, Manzanilla continued their good form with a 3-1 victory over Alexcon FC. Keon Boney, Darneel Ferreira and Matthew Robinson were the goal-getters for Manzanilla. Valentine Mitchell gave Alexcon a consolation item.

Group A standings

Teams*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

Manzanilla*2*2*0*0*+4*6

G Madrid*2*2*0*0*+2*6

Dream Team*2*1*0*1*+3*4

Pinto United*2*1*0*1*+3*4

All Stars*2*1*1*0*0*3

Alexcon FC*2*0*2*0*-3*0

'Cool It"*2*0*2*0*-3*0

Walcott FC*2*0*2*0*-6*0

Group B standings

Gremio*2*2*0*0*+6*6

Boys Town*1*1*0*0*+1*3

Quash Trace*2*1*1*0*0*3

Sangre Chiquito*2*1*1*0*0*3

Fishing Pond Youths*2*1*1*0*-2*3

Friends and Family*1*0*1*0*-1*0

Team Up Top*2*0*2*0*-4*0