Couva open for business?

THE EDITOR: Since when is it possible to drive a car without an engine? How can displaced patients from the Port-of-Spain General Hospital be accommodated at the Couva hospital? Is there anyone working there to even open the front gate? There is no staff, no services, medical or otherwise.

Why should the MP for Couva North imagine that one telephone call could make this hospital in Couva viable for service? Where will the money to pay staff originate, even if said staff could be sourced within a day, a week or a month? Nothing is for free and that includes dreaming.

Think about the 24-hour daily needs of any patient, in any hospital. Do you leave them overnight on their own until it’s time for breakfast?

The earthquake of August 21, registering as 6.9 on the Richter scale, seems to have shaken cold hard commonsense out of the heads of some citizens.

Could it be that the aftershocks are causing mental confusion?

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin