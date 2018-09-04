Confusion over PoS, Diego traffic changes

WHICH WAY TO GO?: Drivers at the corner of Ethel Street and the Western Main Road in St James, try to navigate their way through an experimental traffic plan which went into effect yesterday, catching many by surprise. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

TRAFFIC changes came into effect yesterday along some streets in Port of Spain, St James and Diego Martin. However, most drivers in St James were not aware of the changes, which were made by the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT), and called on the ministry to put up signs.

In a release last Wednesday, the ministry said there will be one-way traffic for drivers heading south only along George Street, between Independence Square North and Independence Square South, Port of Spain, and those driving west only on Panka Street, between the intersection of Vidale and Ethel Streets, St James.

Also, there will be one-way traffic for drivers heading south along Aquamarine Drive between the intersection of Sardonyx Drive and Onyx Drive, Diego Martin, Monday to Friday during the hours of 7am to 9am and, 2pm to 4pm.

There is no entry for drivers on George Street Extension from Independence Square South, Panka Street from Ethel Street, St James, and Aquamarine Drive from Onyx Drive, Diego Martin. The MOWT said the experimental traffic plan will end on December 2.

When Newsday visited Panka and Ethel Streets yesterday, some drivers were confused and worried about being given traffic tickets for making a wrong turn.

One driver, who only gave his name as John, said although he had read about them in the newspaper, he forgot about the changes.

“Today schools reopen and there is not one police officer on the road or at the corner to remind drivers of the changes, and there are no street signs. Yes, I saw the ministry had something in the papers, but if they want to enforce the change, they must put up signs for those in the public who were not aware of the changes.”

Adande Piggott, a traffic engineer at the ministry, yesterday said street signs will be put in place today.

He said some of the roads were designed for residential use years ago when there was less traffic.

“We have a school located on Panka Street and opposite the school is an ice-cream business where they did not provide parking for their customers. During the hours when parents are dropping off their children in the morning and afternoons, traversing on Panka Street is very problematic.

“You have parents waiting for children, cars parked along the roadway, which was a two-way, and once there is parking on one side, the road is totally congested.

“The city council, with the residents in the area – we took everything into consideration through consultation and made the necessary changes.”

Piggott said a similar change was made in Diego Martin to ease the congestion in front of Diamond Vale Government Primary School.

“The school is situated in a residential area and the police normally come out to facilitate the one-way traffic. This is just making an informal practice formal, to put the law in place for the change, and once successful over the next couple of months, it will be a permanent change thereafter. (See page 10A)