Accused woman-beater gets bail

A 30-year-old San Juan man appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate yesterday to answer charges of assault with intent to rob, after he was arrested by Northern Division police last Thursday.

Nolan McIntyre appeared in court after he was arrested for allegedly beating a Venezuelan woman and trying to take her purse last week at Sankar Street, Tunapuna.

McIntyre originally pleaded guilty, but the magistrate stood down the matter to be heard after midday, and when he reappeared, he changed his plea to not guilty.

He was granted own bail of $7,000. He was not represented by an attorney.

McIntyre whose last known address was in San Juan, was allegedly previously charged with sexual assault and arrested after St Joseph CID and Cyber Crime Unit members traced him.