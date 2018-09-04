24-hour parking facility launched in PoS

Newly opened City Park, Richmond Street, Port of Spain. PHOTO by ANGELO M. MARCELLE

THE FURNESS City Park, a $150 million, 24-hour parking facility was launched in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

Furness Rentals Operations Director Patrick Ferreira said the 12-storey facility, located at the corner of Richmond Street and Independence Square, Port of Spain, can facilitate just under 1,000 vehicles and 50 per cent will be reserved for hourly and daily parking.

"This means that Port of Spain finally has safe and secure parking 24-7 and we expect this will improve business for everyone in Port of Spain."

He said restaurants will benefit and people can return to the city to shop for Christmas where things are more affordable.

"Parking problems will be a thing of the past."

He described it as the largest and most secure car park in the Caribbean.

He said the Furness Group also plan to construct a 15 storey multi-purpose building on Ariapita Avenue where the old Furness ice plant was located and commence a housing project in San Fernando for middle income high rise condominiums off the bypass near St Joseph Village.

He said Furness planned to invest $250 to $300 million in property development over the next two years.

"Which reflects the confidence we have in this economy and the confidence in the leadership of this country.

Keynote speaker Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the location of the car park was very important and has made all other surrounding buildings more functional including the Government Campus which has thousands of visitors but not enough parking.

At Furness City Park the hourly parking is $15, daily is $100 and monthly ranges from $1,200 to $1,800.