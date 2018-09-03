Two arrested and charged with marijuana possession

Damien Charles of San Fernando was arrested and charged by South Western Division police after he and Anthony Gervais were found carrying bag containing a quantity of marijuana along a beach in Los Iros

Two men were arrested and charged by members of the South Western Division Task Force after they were seen walking along a beach in Los Iros with marijuana yesterday.

A release from the police service said the men, Damien Charles, 32, of San Fernando and Anthony Gervais, 53, of Palo Seco were spotted by police while they were on an anti-crime exercise in the area between 6 am and 9 am.

Both Charles and Gervais were stopped and searched and police allegedly found 16 packets of marijuana with a total weight of 10.3 kilograms and a street value of $104,000 in the bags they were carrying.

Charges were laid by constable John Alexis and the men were expected to appear before a Siparia Magistrate today for the offence.