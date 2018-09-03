Support for Operation Strike Back

The new appointed Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith (Left) during an anti-crime exercise he nicknamed "Operation Strike back" to address the recent upsurge in murders in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca. September 2, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

CRIMINOLOGIST Prof Ramesh Deosaran today expressed support for Operation Strike Back, as outlined on Sunday by Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith in Arouca.

“I wish him well,” the former Police Service Commission chairman said. Deosaran said it was important to attack criminal gangs on two fronts. He identified the first front as the culture within communities which lure many young people into gangs and a life of crime.

The second front, Deosaran continued, was at the end stage, when gang-related crimes occur.

He said if Operation Strike Back can “break the back” of criminal gangs, it would help to reduce crime in TT.

Deosaran believed Griffith was on the right path since assuming office last month. Saying Griffith has the support of his officers and needs to understand the police culture, Deosaran was optimistic Griffith could achieve his goal of a more efficient police service in ayear. If this goal is achieved, he said, Griffith would have “gained legitimacy for his office and the Police Service.”

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said, “As a citizen and lawmaker, I wish the new CoP all the best with this plan.”

But Moonilal said information on elements of Operation Strike Back is not public and “this may be understandably deliberate.” While it is too early to determine whether this plan will have an impact on crime, he said, “We wish the Police Service all the best.”

Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan was optimistic the operation would be successful, but felt it should be complemented by initiatives in the criminal justice system.

“It needs to be assisted by 'Operation No Bail’ and 'Operation Fast Penalty,' or it will be stuck in the magistrates’ court for years to come.”