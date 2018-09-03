Stop the waste at Maracas

THE EDITOR: It has been over ten years, under two different political administrations, that money has been wasted on the ongoing Maracas Bay “improvement.”

I have been to beaches in Australia, Bali, Seychelles, Mali, Mauritius, Hawaii, and Brazil where the ocean and sand are the highlight. Beach chairs and sports are available, there are rest rooms, restaurants, maybe even a boardwalk, but most important is the sea to swim in, to look at, relax and enjoy.

Never have I seen a sunken water fountain with 16 large boulders placed around it at any other beach, and which is totally out of place at Maracas Beach. So is loud music.

Who is going to clean this water fountain (not even the washrooms are cleaned regularly), which will soon be clogged with sand when bathers wash their feet in it – and will stop working. The fountain, on which mildew will grow, will also be a breeding place for mosquitoes.

Stop wasting taxpayers’ money. And add some class to our beaches by removing all advertising on benches and billboards.

PATRICIA BLADES via e-mail