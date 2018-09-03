Rotary and Rotaract Clubs walk for peace

Rotary and Rotaract Clubs of north Trinidad held a walk for peace at the Nelson Mandela Park on August 27. It was organised by the Rotary and Rotaract clubs with the goal of bringing awareness to have more peaceful communities in our country.

Rotary is an international service organisation dedicated to finding innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges and creating lasting change in the world. Rotaract is a programme of Rotary for youth 18-30 years dedicated to the same mission. There are over 35,000 Rotary clubs and over 10,000 Rotaract clubs in the world.

Rotary focuses its efforts in six key areas as these areas encompass some of the world’s most critical and widespread humanitarian needs. These are peace and conflict prevention/resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and, economic and community development.

Rotaractors, Rotarians and the public came out dressed in white, carried banners and walked for peace around the Park in St Clair. Rotary District 7030 governor, Dominique Venere, was also present at the walk.