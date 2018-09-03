Rohan: Berthing woes ‘small thing’

The Galleons Passage sits in the harbour of the Scarborough port last Saturday on in its first trial run to Tobago. Photo by Elizabeth Gonzales Photo by Elizabeth Gonzales

AN unfazed Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said the Galleons Passage's difficulty in berthing at the Scarborough Port on Saturday was nothing unusual and had happened to other ferries before.

“There’s no major challenge to the berthing.Vessels berthing in Tobago or in Trinidad always have to make some adjustment, so it’s no different for this one," he said.

“If you go and look at the Spirit and the Express, when they go to Tobago they berth on a ramp.”

Sinanan said the Superfast Galicia had actually berthed on a barge in the sea.

“So all vessels will have to make some little adjustments, so there are no challenges.”

Asked if the whole thing had been blown out of proportion, Sinanan was scathing about the reaction of one politician.

“What was surprising to me was a so-called politician in Tobago found it to be a big joke. It shows that some people really don’t care about the seabridge getting fixed, but just want to ensure nothing happens. Someone made a video. Someone made a video laughing and enjoying the fact that the Galleons Passage couldn’t dock.

"I was a little disappointed in him. It clearly shows there are some people who just enjoy when things go wrong.”