Relatives remain mum on girl’s drowning

RELATIVES of eight-year-old Tenille Giselle Du Bois, who drowned in a makeshift pool last Saturday, refused to comment on the child’s death while police investigate.

When Newsday visited the family’s home at Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, relatives were unwilling to speak. The child’s mother, whose name was not given to reporters, stayed inside the house while family relayed the message: “She has no comment. We don’t want to say anything.”

A police source told Newsday yesterday that while investigations are still going on, no foul play was detected. They still have to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice before the case is closed.

Du Bois drowned during a family gathering on Saturday in a pool made from a water tank cut in half.

Police were told Du Bois and her family were playing in the pool, and the entire family got out and went inside to change.

But Tenille, unknown to the rest of the family, slipped away and went back into the pool to play.

Her guardians noticed she was missing, and began looking for her, only to find the child face down and unresponsive in the water.